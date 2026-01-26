Making Sense of the K-Shaped Economy

Retail sales and labor market trends

Consumption is the main driver of the U.S. economy, with personal consumption expenditures comprising about two-thirds of gross domestic product (GDP) every year. An effective way to track consumption, which reflects the consumer’s willingness and ability to spend money, is through a data series called “Advance Retail Sales for Retail Trade and Food Services,” published monthly by the U.S. Census Bureau. As of the third quarter of 2025, this series alone represented more than $8.6 trillion of economic activity on an annualized basis.

Despite all the policy uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil witnessed in 2025, retail sales accelerated over the course of the year and were up 4.3% on a cyclical basis (year-over-year) through September (Fig. 1). Initial data for holiday sales, specifically the critical Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend, is coming in stronger than anticipated. This shows that U.S. consumers, despite feeling gloomy about the economy, kept spending throughout the year, although the bulk of that spending is attributed to high-income earners (more on this later).