Staying Ahead of Job-Site Changes

Every electrical contractor has seen it happen: A project looks manageable on paper with the right team between the office and the field and then… life happens! You win new work. You don’t win some work you planned on, and/or the schedule is shifting on this project (and others).

The field team is one of the most important group resources in your company, and when manpower plans have to adjust quickly, it’s good to know what flexibility you have. If projects become reactive instead of planned, that can be a challenge for the entire company. For the field, this helps identify upcoming constraints before they become emergencies. If a project needs a larger crew in four weeks, that information is much more useful today than it is three days before the need arrives.

For the office, a project-level labor plan helps the company maintain and retain manpower by seeing when one job expects to increase its manpower while another expects to decrease. When every project’s plan is combined, leadership gains a better understanding of the company’s pipeline and backlog — not only in dollars, but also in people.