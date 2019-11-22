Skip navigation
Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot with Trimble X7 3D Scanning System.jpg
Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot with a Trimble X7 3D Laser Scanning System. A high-speed laser scanner with integrated imaging, automatic calibration and registration technologies as well as survey-grade self-leveling.
Construction

Companies Explore Use of Autonomous Robots in Construction

Partnership between Trimble, Hilti, and Boston Dynamics strives to improve worker safety and increase productivity.

Trimble, Hilti, and Boston Dynamics recently announced a collaboration to explore the integration of Trimble’s and Hilti’s construction management software solutions, GNSS technology and reality capture devices with Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot platform.

Autonomous robots can play a significant role in construction, specifically in production and quality control workflows by enabling automation of routine and tedious tasks, reducing workload, and improving safety. The companies will join forces to develop a “proof-of-concept” solution.

Equipped with Trimble’s and Hilti’s reality capture devices as its payload and directly communicating with a cloud-based construction management application, the Boston Dynamics Spot Robot will be able to provide consistent output, deliver improved efficiency on repeatable tasks and enable up-to-date as-built data analysis. The autonomous, terrain-agnostic capabilities support the dynamic nature of the construction environment, enabling the robot to bypass obstacles and maintain its defined path to support routine tasks such as daily site scans, progress monitoring, asset management and remote support.

TAGS: Computers & Software Design
