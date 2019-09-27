Construction Industry Sees 8.4% Drop in Deal Activity in Q2 2019

North America's construction and real estate industry saw a drop of 8.4% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

A total of 207 deals worth $4.21 billion were announced for the region during Q2 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 226 deals.

Of all the deal types, merger and acquisition (M&A) saw the most activity in Q2 2019 with 159, representing a 76.8% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 26 deals, followed by private equity deals with 22 transactions, respectively capturing a 12.6% and 10.6% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America's construction & real estate industry with $3.69 billion, while venture financing and private equity deals totaled $448.66 million and $75 million, respectively.

The top five construction and real estate deals accounted for 90.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five construction and real estate deals stood at $3.82 billion, against the overall value of $4.21 billion recorded for the quarter. The top announced construction & real estate deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Park Hotels & Resorts’ $2.7 billion acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

In second place was the $487 million asset transaction with by H.I.G. Realty Partners, and in third place was FirstService's $376.58 million acquisition of Global Restoration Holdings.

The $160m venture financing of Lyric Hospitality by Adam Bain, Airbnb, Barry Sternlicht, Dick Costolo, New Enterprise Associates, Obvious Ventures, RXR Realty, SignalFire Management Services, Sinewave Ventures, Tishman Speyer Properties and Tusk Ventures and Global Medical REIT's asset transaction with CNL Healthcare Trust for $94 million held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

