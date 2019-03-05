David Long Named Chief Executive Officer of NECA

The National Association of Electrical Contractors (NECA), Bethesda, Md., today announced that T. David Long has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO). Long, who now serves as president of the association, will officially join the NECA staff as CEO on April 1, 2019.

“After a national search, the executive committee unanimously selected David Long to serve as CEO,” said Larry Beltramo, chair of the NECA Search Committee and vice president at large. “David’s experience as an electrical contractor, his current service as NECA president and his unending dedication to advancing our industry make him the ideal leader for NECA at this important moment in time.”

Long is president of Miller Electric in Jacksonville, Fla. He brings 40 years of experience in electrical contracting including strategic planning and organizational growth, as well as leadership and mentorship of substantial teams, NECA said in a release. Long has held many roles within NECA, including serving on the board of governors, executive committee and council of industrial relations.

“My hope is to further position NECA as a critical support system to its contractor members, while advocating on behalf of the members and our industry, providing vision and driving innovation,” said Long.