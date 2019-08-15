EC&M's 2019 Top 20 Electrical Contractors

When September rolls around every fall, the staff of EC&M unveils its highly anticipated Top 50 electrical contractors list, ranked specifically by electrical and datacom revenue. Reaching the highest number in years last year ($26.2 billion based on 2017 revenue numbers), this year's Top 50 players managed to top their previous year's performances with $28.8 billion (based on 2018 revenue numbers). Although good times appear to still be rolling for most electrical contractors that responded to our survey, this growth is not without certain challenges, as will be revealed in the special report coming in the September print issue. This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies making it into the Top 20 spots, listed in descending order and based on their 2018 electrical sales data.

To find out more about the driving forces behind the key players in the electrical contracting business, read the full 2019 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report and full Top 50 List, coming soon to www.ecmweb.com. The original research EC&M conducted to create the Top 50 article each year has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution.

To get on the list to receive the survey for next year, contact Content Director Ellen Parson at 816-560-6448 or [email protected].

