Electrical Apprenticeship Program Celebrates 2019 Graduates

The Electrical Alliance is pleased to announce the 2019 graduating class of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC) Apprenticeship Program. On Saturday, June 1st, graduates were honored in a celebration held in Greenbelt, Md. The men and women completed the program and became Journeyman Electricians through intensive classroom and job site training. As apprentices, they began earning good wages on day one of their training. With their honed skills and newfound knowledge, the graduates have secured high-paying, in-demand careers that offer generous benefits — all without incurring student loans.

The annual graduation ceremony took place at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt and marked the 73rd graduating class of the Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Graduates completed more than 800 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of supervised on-the-job training. The 2019 class consisted of 139 graduates from the JATC’s five-year Inside Wireman program, five graduates from the three-year telecommunications program, and 25 Residential Wireman upgraded to Inside Journeyman.

“In an era where skilled workers are in great demand, we are pleased to have crafted a program that provides hands-on training and valuable skills that can be immediately applied to any active construction project. We are proud of our graduates and their commitment to their trade,” says Chris Cash, JATC training director.

JATC Chairman Joe Daley of J.E. Richards says, “Our nationally recognized training program has ensured that graduates have the experience they need to positively support construction projects in Washington, D.C., and beyond. These graduates exemplify the outstanding quality of our workforce.”

The JATC is sponsored by the Electrical Alliance, a cooperative effort between the Washington, D.C., Chapter of National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 26.

For more information, visit www.electricalalliance.org.