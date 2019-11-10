Electrical Connection Members Honored at AGC Keystone Awards

Several Electrical Connection member contractors earned awards at the annual Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards, held November 4 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.
PayneCrest Electric, Inc. was saluted for construction excellence in the delivery of its Monsanto/Bayer Greenhouses project. PayneCrest was also honored for its work on the Ameren Labadie Fly Ash facility, which was an award finalist. Aschinger Electric Co. earned a Specialty Contractor of the Year Award in the electrical category. In addition, Guarantee Electrical Co. was honored as a finalist for its work on The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis and the Ameren Wastewater Treatment Process facility. All three contractors are members of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.
In awarding PayneCrest its Keystone Award for the Monsanto/Bayer Greenhouses, the program noted that “PayneCrest overcame extraordinary complexities in remodeling 26 greenhouses as Monsanto transitioned to new ownership under Bayer. Each greenhouse required intense specialized infrastructure within its extremely limited space with a strict mandate to avoid shading plants with electrical systems. PayneCrest created, tested, and refined mockups to guide pre-fabrication and installation with extraordinary precision, delivering on all expectations.”
Program notes for the other honored Electrical Connection-member projects included:
- PayneCrest’s Ameren Labadie Fly Ash – “New EPA regulations eliminating fly ash ponds compelled Ameren to tap PayneCrest’s design/build skills for solutions to treat and dispose of the Labadie Power Plant fly ash. PayneCrest’s detective work revealed unknown aging infrastructure and integrated it with new electrical systems. It deftly managed work in tight spaces to power new EPA-compliant silo storage facilities to treat the fly ash.”
- Guarantee’s Last Hotel – “Historic renovation is always tricky, when it involves digging through layers of history in a city like St. Louis. Leveraging the historic International Shoe factory building’s Art Deco elegance into the contemporary destination of The Last Hotel, led Guarantee’s project team through a century’s worth of urban archaeology, a wilderness of unmapped utilities between buildings, below streets, below the basement.”
- Guarantee’s Ameren Wastewater Treatment Process project – “Among the challenges of the project were the uncertainties created by the innovative nature of the technology involved, which drove a relentless effort to adapt and test equipment to better calibrate performance. Working closely with Ameren’s design team and engineers, Guarantee’s installers were involved from design through commissioning, testing and adjusting sensors and equipment over the course of the project.”