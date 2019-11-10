Electrical Connection Members Honored at AGC Keystone Awards

Several Electrical Connection member contractors earned awards at the annual Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards, held November 4 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.

PayneCrest Electric, Inc. was saluted for construction excellence in the delivery of its Monsanto/Bayer Greenhouses project. PayneCrest was also honored for its work on the Ameren Labadie Fly Ash facility, which was an award finalist. Aschinger Electric Co. earned a Specialty Contractor of the Year Award in the electrical category. In addition, Guarantee Electrical Co. was honored as a finalist for its work on The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis and the Ameren Wastewater Treatment Process facility. All three contractors are members of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.

In awarding PayneCrest its Keystone Award for the Monsanto/Bayer Greenhouses, the program noted that “PayneCrest overcame extraordinary complexities in remodeling 26 greenhouses as Monsanto transitioned to new ownership under Bayer. Each greenhouse required intense specialized infrastructure within its extremely limited space with a strict mandate to avoid shading plants with electrical systems. PayneCrest created, tested, and refined mockups to guide pre-fabrication and installation with extraordinary precision, delivering on all expectations.”

Program notes for the other honored Electrical Connection-member projects included: