Clark Crew BBQ Jack Daniels World Championship 2019.jpg
Construction

Electrician Wins Jack Daniels World Championship BBQ Title

He and his team receive $25,000 prize

Travis Clark, an electrician from Yukon, Okla., and leader of the Clark Crew BBQ team, recently claimed the title of Grand Champion at the 31st Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn.

As Grand Champion, Clark Crew BBQ earned $25,000 and the chance to defend its title next year in 2020.

“World Champions – pretty dang cool,” says Clark. “Just proud of my team, that’s about all I can say. There are a lot of people that play a part in what we do, and we are so appreciative of all of them. What a way to end the year!”

For more information, visit www.jackdanielsbarbecuemedia.com.

Additional source: News9

 

 

