EMCOR Group Inc. Acquires Des Moines, Iowa-Based Baker Electric

EMCOR Group Inc. recently acquired Des Moines, Iowa-headquartered Baker Electric, Inc., according to a news report from www.desmoinesregister.com. Founded in 1946, Baker Electric provides residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services to customers throughout central Iowa.

EMCOR Construction Services president and CEO Mike Parry says the company plans to continue to grow Baker Electric as part of its U.S. operations.

"EMCOR’s strength and resources will allow Baker Electric to continue to provide outstanding electrical services to the company’s loyal and valued customers," CEO Britt Baker said in a news release.

