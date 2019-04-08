Menu
ECM EMCOR Baker Electric Acquisition.jpg
Construction

EMCOR Group Inc. Acquires Des Moines, Iowa-Based Baker Electric

70-year-old electrical contractor provides services throughout central Iowa

EMCOR Group Inc. recently acquired Des Moines, Iowa-headquartered Baker Electric, Inc., according to a news report from www.desmoinesregister.com. Founded in 1946, Baker Electric provides residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services to customers throughout central Iowa.

EMCOR Construction Services president and CEO Mike Parry says the company plans to continue to grow Baker Electric as part of its U.S. operations.

"EMCOR’s strength and resources will allow Baker Electric to continue to provide outstanding electrical services to the company’s loyal and valued customers," CEO Britt Baker said in a news release.

For more information, visit https://www.desmoinesregister.com.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Construction_Education_GettyImages-957630042_metamorworks.jpg
Site Ranks Online Master's in Construction Management Degrees
Apr 02, 2019
Pflugerville, Texas
Rosendin Electric Chooses Texas for Regional Offices
Apr 01, 2019
construction workers
Marcum Commercial Construction Index Reports Strong 2018 for Nonresidential Sector
Mar 27, 2019
ECM Larry Beltramo NECA Interim President.jpg
Rosendin President and COO Named Interim President of NECA
Mar 26, 2019