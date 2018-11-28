Menu
The ABC site at meritshopscorecard.org allows users to see how states rank on seven criteria.
Construction

Florida Leads List in ABC Merit Shop Scorecard

California and Illinois trailed the pack.

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Washington, D.C., has released its 2018 Merit Shop Scorecard today, an annual state ranking based on policies and programs that encourage open competition, education and job growth, and award construction contracts based solely on merit, regardless of labor affiliation, the group said in a release.

Now in its fourth year, Building America: The Merit Shop Scorecard rates state laws, programs, policies and statistics to highlight those that have created the conditions for growth and identify areas where strategic improvements are needed. Criteria and definitions are available at meritshopscorecard.org.

In the overall rankings, Florida topped the list this year, vaulting from ninth position in 2017 to first based on the state’s free-enterprise and open-competition approach to the construction sector, increased career and technical education opportunities and job growth rates. Michigan saw the biggest improvement in its ranking, moving from 24th in 2017 to seventh this year after the repeal of its prevailing wage law, which ABC says will result in greater competition and lower costs for construction projects.

“States like Florida and Michigan have built an environment that allows merit shop construction contractors to thrive,” said Ben Brubeck, ABC’s vice president of regulatory, labor and state affairs. “Prioritizing policies that support small business owners, the American worker and the overall construction sector spurs economic growth, which directly leads to more projects and therefore more construction jobs across the country.”

California fell from 38th place to 50th this year due to a decreased focus on workforce development and careers in technical education California was trailed only by Illinois, which was ranked last for the second year in a row with an F rating in project labor agreements, prevailing wage, Right to Work and workforce development incentives.

