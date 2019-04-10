Menu
building construction
Construction

FMI Releases North American Q1 2019 Construction Outlook

The publication offers comprehensive construction forecasts for a broad range of market segments.

FMI Corp., a provider of management consulting and investment banking services to engineering and construction, infrastructure and the built environment, recently released of its first quarter 2019 construction outlook. The publication offers comprehensive construction forecasts for a broad range of market segments and geographies in the United States and Canada as well as information on key market drivers.

Key highlights of the report include:

  • Total engineering and construction spending for the U.S. is forecast to end up 3% in 2019, compared to up 4% in 2018.
  • Spending growth in 2019 is expected to be led by public investment across nonresidential buildings and nonresidential structures. Current top-performing segments forecast in 2019 include transportation (+9%), public safety (+6%), educational (+5%), and manufacturing (+5%). Forecast bottom-performing segments in 2019 include religious (-5%), multifamily (-5%), and lodging (-2%).
  • Key segments that were upgraded into FMI’s growth category going into 2019 include educational, manufacturing, and highway and street. Various others appear to be stabilizing this year, including three prior growth segments from 2018: single-family residential, amusement and recreation, and sewage and waste disposal.
  • Both lodging and multifamily were adjusted into FMI’s down category this quarter with anticipated declines realized through the remainder of the year.

To access the “FMI North American Construction Outlook,” visit https://www.fminet.com/news/2019/03/28/fmi-releases-north-american-construction-outlook-first-quarter-2019-report/.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ECM EMCOR Baker Electric Acquisition.jpg
EMCOR Group, Inc. Acquires Des Moines, Iowa-Based Baker Electric
Apr 08, 2019
Construction_Education_GettyImages-957630042_metamorworks.jpg
Site Ranks Online Master's in Construction Management Degrees
Apr 02, 2019
Pflugerville, Texas
Rosendin Electric Chooses Texas for Regional Offices
Apr 01, 2019
construction workers
Marcum Commercial Construction Index Reports Strong 2018 for Nonresidential Sector
Mar 27, 2019