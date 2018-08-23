Menu
Construction

Gateway Arch Gets Major Electrical Upgrades

Fireworks St. Louis arch
Six St. Louis contractors help enhance the visitor experience at historic landmark.

The July 4, 2018 festivities, celebrating the newly renovated Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis, brought a great deal of pride to the Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership. The project included six electrical contractors with the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and more than 100 skilled International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 electricians and communication technicians. The IBEW/NECA team improved the electrical infrastructure to support new interactive exhibits and other attractions at the renamed Gateway Arch National Park, formerly known as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. 

Guarantee Electric Co. (GECO) served as the prime electrical contractor for the team led by general contractors McCarthy and Kozeny Wagner. Aschinger Electric and X-Cell Electric teamed on a complete overhaul of the Arch tram infrastructure. Kaemmerlen Electric assisted Conference Technologies with upgrading the tram loading areas. Liberty Electric installed temperature controls and low-voltage electrical needs in the museum, and Briner Electric performed work to improve Luther Ely Smith Square, including site lighting and electrical infrastructure.

Scroll through the gallery to see how the electrical upgrades came alive. 

All photos courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

