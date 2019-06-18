How Proactive Ergonomic Programs Protect Electricians

To power the world, electricians turn, twist, bend, and lift hundreds of times each day. While these repetitive motions may not lead to an immediate injury, they can often lead to overuse of joints and overexertion — and eventually work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) and lost time from work. The challenge, however, is that these injuries are often hard to quantify, and, as such, electrical contractors may not list them as a recordable injury.