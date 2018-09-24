Klein Tools Announces 2018 Electrician of the Year Winner

Mike Adams has been named the winner of Klein Tools’ annual Electrician of the Year award. As the 2018 grand prize winner, Adams was presented with tickets to the Big Game in February 2019, which includes a special VIP experience for him and a guest. He will also receive a one-time order of $1,500 in premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products.

A resident of Jay, Fla., Adams is a fourth-generation electrician, having learned the tricks of the trade from his great-grandfather, grandfather, father, uncles, and even his mother. Throughout his career, he has worked on a variety of jobsites, including Air Force bases, casinos, and helping local farmers.

Adams is passionate about extending his knowledge of the trade and safety standards to the next generation. For the past six years, he has taught the electricity program at Locklin Technical College in Milton, Fla. When not teaching in a formal classroom, Adams advocates for safety as an authorized OSHA instructor, where he instructs students, employees, and community members on OSHA standards and ways to stay safe while on the job.

“I’m so honored to have been chosen as this year’s winner among some of the most talented electricians,” says Adams. “Growing up in a family of electricians taught me the skills and, most importantly, the safety required to do a great job. For that, I am grateful.”

Members of the Klein family, with help from a screening panel and thousands of fan votes, ultimately selected Adams from hundreds of applicants for his outstanding professional achievement, dedication to safety, and contributions to his local community. Part of what made him an outstanding candidate was his commitment to teaching the next generation to be safe and knowledgeable tradespeople.

Klein Tools also congratulates the 2018 Electrician of the Year runners-up: Steve Heryford, John Spier, Dave Elliott, Patrick Schwent and Tom Johnson. All finalists received the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes an 18-piece Journeyman Tool Set and other Klein Tools products. The regional winners also received a trip to tour Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, to see where the products are made.

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/eoy.