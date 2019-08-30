Skip navigation
Klein Tools Embarks on “Head of the Class” Instructor Search

Competition offers grand prize winner $1,000 of classroom tools and $1,000 cash

Klein Tools recently kicked off its 6th annual Electrician of the Year search, with a special focus on electrical instructors who have made a difference in the lives of their students and communities. The company will announce six regional winners on October 14, based on three criteria: master of the craft, classroom/lab experience and community dedication. The six regional winners’ profiles will appear on the Klein Tools website, where fans will have one week to cast votes for the grand prize winner.

Anyone can nominate a deserving instructor (U.S. participants only) online at www.kleintools.com/eoy between August 19 and September 29. Each regional winner will receive an Ultimate Garage Package, valued at approximately $500, plus $500 in Klein Tools products for his or her classroom.

The 2019 Electrician of the Year – Head of the Class grand prize winner will be announced live on Facebook on November 7. This person will receive the Ultimate Garage Package, $1,000 in Klein Tools products for his or her classroom, and $1,000 cash.

Visit the company’s event page for more information.

