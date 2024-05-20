  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Construction

    The 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electricians: 2023

    May 20, 2024
    See which states joined Arkansas in this ranking.

    Once again, Arkansas maintains its spot as the No. 1 lowest-paying state for electrical engineers, a position it has held since 2021, based on findings released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in its “Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2023 Study.” The other four slots for lowest-paying states are Florida (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 3), Alabama (No. 4), and Idaho (No. 5), states not represented in last year's rankings. 

    Click through these slides to reveal more information about the five lowest-paying states for electrical engineers, presented in descending order. Keep in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.

