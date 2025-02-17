The Top 10 States for Green Building in 2024

Again this year, Massachusetts topped the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) annual ranking of states that demonstrated the greatest commitment to LEED certification and sustainable communities. The USGBC ranking is based on LEED-certified gross square footage per capita over the past year. In 2024, the top 10 states certified 1,437 LEED projects equaling more than 414 million gross square feet.

According to a recent press release from USGBC, Massachusetts climbed two spots from 2023 to reach the top spot in 2024. Texas and Nevada return to the list after not placing in 2023 (Texas ranked ninth in 2022, and Nevada last placed in 2021). Maryland made the biggest jump in the ranking, climbing five spots and posting a 61% increase in number of projects.

The LEED rating system is the world’s most widely used green building program and was created by USGBC as a leadership standard defining best practices for healthy, high-performing green buildings.

