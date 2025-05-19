What’s Driving Women Out of Construction?

Based on a survey from 775 women in construction, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Ambition Theory recently unveiled their latest market research on the state of women in construction and thoughts on their potential for career advancement/leadership roles in the male-dominated industry. In the “Building Better: Rethinking Leadership in Construction” report, the results are clear: The industry’s most significant challenge isn’t just recruiting and retaining more women; it’s rethinking leadership itself.

The partnership between Ambition Theory and National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) began with a shared mission: to solve one of the construction industry’s most pressing challenges— attracting, retaining, and advancing women in an era of unprecedented labor shortages.

Scroll through the slides for some key statistics from this research, and download the full report for more details.