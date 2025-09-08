The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electricians: 2024

In 2023, cities in California topped the charts when it came to the highest compensation for electricians. However, there was a shift in 2024 — overwhelmingly, cities in Washington state make up most of the Top 10 highest-paying cities for electricians, according to data from “Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2024 Study,” provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Click through these slides to see each of the Top 10 cities and what their annual and hourly mean wages are for electricians (listed in descending order). Keep in mind that these numbers do not take into account cost of living.