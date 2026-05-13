Construction Materials Prices Soar in April

Construction input prices increased 1.7% in April compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data released recently. Nonresidential construction input prices increased 1.8% for the month.

Overall construction input prices are 7.0% higher than one year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices are 7.4% higher. Prices increased in all three energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices increased 11.3%, while unprocessed energy materials and natural gas prices were up 9.2% and 4.9%, respectively, in April.