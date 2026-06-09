Meta, ABC Launch Workforce Academy to Train Data Center Construction Technicians

As demand for data center construction continues to surge across the United States, Meta and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) have announced a new workforce development partnership aimed at training thousands of construction professionals for careers supporting the nation's expanding digital infrastructure.

The initiative, called America's Workforce Academy, represents a $115 million investment designed to create a pipeline of skilled workers for data center projects in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a job offer from contractors working on Meta data center projects.

The academy combines career-readiness and safety training with five weeks of hands-on instruction focused on core construction skills and craft-specific training. Qualified applicants receive scholarships, travel assistance, housing, and living stipends while completing the program.

According to ABC President and CEO Michael Bellaman, the partnership addresses the construction industry's ongoing workforce shortage by creating an accelerated pathway for new entrants, including recent high school graduates, veterans, and individuals seeking career changes.

Training will be delivered through ABC chapter training centers in key markets, including Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Houston. The program is designed to prepare workers to meet industry safety standards while contributing productively on jobsites from day one.

For electrical contractors, the initiative reflects the growing demand for skilled labor tied to the rapid expansion of data centers and AI-related infrastructure projects. As more facilities come online nationwide, contractors across multiple trades — including electrical, telecommunications, and specialty systems — will require a larger workforce capable of supporting increasingly complex construction projects.

Meta says the program is intended to help build a sustainable talent pipeline while creating long-term career opportunities in the construction industry. Participants may begin on data center projects, but the skills gained through the academy can support careers across a wide range of construction sectors and critical infrastructure projects.

Learn more or apply here.