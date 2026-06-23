Amazon Plans $10 Billion Missouri Data Center Campus

Amazon has announced plans to invest $10 billion in a new data center campus in Montgomery County, Mo., marking one of the largest data center investments in the state's history and adding momentum to the growing demand for electrical construction and power infrastructure projects across the Midwest.

The project, which will be located near Montgomery City, is expected to create more than 400 permanent data center jobs and thousands of construction positions during the build-out phase. According to a press release from Governor Mike Kehoe's office, state and local officials estimate the development will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax revenue over the next 25 years while supporting significant infrastructure improvements throughout the region.

For electrical contractors and power industry professionals, the announcement represents another major addition to the rapidly expanding U.S. data center market, driven largely by cloud computing and artificial intelligence workloads. Large-scale facilities such as the planned Amazon campus require extensive electrical infrastructure, including utility interconnections, substations, backup power systems, medium-voltage distribution, switchgear, UPS systems, generators, and advanced monitoring and controls.

A key aspect of the project is its approach to power delivery. According to state officials, Amazon has worked with utility provider Ameren Missouri and will be responsible for 100% of the costs associated with providing electric service to the campus, including grid connection expenses. Missouri lawmakers recently enacted legislation requiring large-load customers such as data centers to pay their share of system costs, with the goal of preventing cost shifts to residential and commercial ratepayers.

Along with the facility investment, Amazon announced more than $7 million in community contributions, including funding for emergency dispatch services, community programs, and local development initiatives. The company also said it is partnering with agricultural technology firm Arable Labs on irrigation-efficiency efforts intended to reduce groundwater consumption in the region.

The Montgomery County campus adds to a growing pipeline of data center developments across Missouri and the broader Midwest, reinforcing the sector's role as a major source of electrical construction activity and utility investment for years to come.