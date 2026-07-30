Construction Input Prices Dip in June Amid Oil Price Decline

“Aggregate construction input prices receded in June due to the steep decline in oil prices that occurred throughout the month,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Despite that decline, however, ongoing materials price escalation is likely over the coming months. The conflict in Iran has resumed, triggering a roughly 15% rebound in oil prices, and tariff-affected commodities like iron, steel, and copper continue to experience steep price increases.

“While contractors remain optimistic about their margins, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, higher input costs will likely weigh on profitability during the second half of 2026," said Basu.