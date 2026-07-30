Construction Input Prices Dip in June Amid Oil Price Decline

Construction input prices fell by 1.1% in June, driven by a significant drop in oil prices.
July 30, 2026
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Construction input prices decreased 1.1% in June compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released in July. Nonresidential construction input prices also decreased 1.1% for the month.

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Overall construction input prices are 7.6% higher than one year ago, while nonresidential construction input prices are 7.4% higher. Prices decreased in two of the three energy subcategories last month. Crude petroleum prices declined 12.1%, and unprocessed energy materials fell 8.1%. Natural gas prices were up 16.6% in June.

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“Aggregate construction input prices receded in June due to the steep decline in oil prices that occurred throughout the month,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Despite that decline, however, ongoing materials price escalation is likely over the coming months. The conflict in Iran has resumed, triggering a roughly 15% rebound in oil prices, and tariff-affected commodities like iron, steel, and copper continue to experience steep price increases.

“While contractors remain optimistic about their margins, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, higher input costs will likely weigh on profitability during the second half of 2026," said Basu.

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