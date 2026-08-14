Nonresidential Construction Maintains Hiring Momentum in July

The construction industry added 22,000 jobs on net in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has increased by 82,000 jobs, an increase of 1.0%.

Nonresidential construction employment grew by 20,000 positions, with gains in all three subcategories. Nonresidential specialty trade added the most jobs, increasing by 15,400 positions. Nonresidential building and heavy and civil engineering added 4,200 and 400 jobs, respectively, in July.

The construction unemployment rate was 3.7% in July. Unemployment across all industries decreased to 4.1% and is 0.2 percentage points lower than one year ago.