Nonresidential Construction Maintains Hiring Momentum in July

The construction industry saw a net increase of 22,000 jobs in July, driven by growth in nonresidential sectors.
Aug. 14, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 3728547 © Tund | Dreamstime.com
6a7f6cc95cdd99b462955236 Dreamstime Xxl 3728547

The construction industry added 22,000 jobs on net in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has increased by 82,000 jobs, an increase of 1.0%.

Nonresidential construction employment grew by 20,000 positions, with gains in all three subcategories. Nonresidential specialty trade added the most jobs, increasing by 15,400 positions. Nonresidential building and heavy and civil engineering added 4,200 and 400 jobs, respectively, in July.

The construction unemployment rate was 3.7% in July. Unemployment across all industries decreased to 4.1% and is 0.2 percentage points lower than one year ago.

ABC
jobs_table_8

“Nonresidential construction employment continued to expand at a healthy pace in July as the data center investment boom fuels ongoing demand for specialty trade contractors,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Given recent construction spending data and upbeat contractor sentiment, as measured by ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, this is not particularly surprising.

“Construction industry employment, however, is far from the most salient aspect of July’s jobs report,” said Basu. “Rather, the unexpected loss of economywide jobs in July—the first since February—and massive downward revisions to the prior two months of growth signal emerging labor market weakness. If this soft labor market persists, it will benefit the construction industry in the form of lower borrowing costs. Indeed, treasury yields fell sharply following the release of the July jobs numbers.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Riding the Data Center Boom: EC&M’s 2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report
EC&M Tech Talk — Sizing Conductors & Protection for Motors, HVAC Equipment, and Generators
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Champion Utility and Pole Risers
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!