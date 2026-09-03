Construction Job Openings Up by 28,000 in July

“The construction job opening rate rose to the highest level in nearly two years in July,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Contractor hiring also accelerated for the month, while layoff activity slowed. This meaningful improvement in labor demand is a function of insatiable demand for data centers and the accompanying strength in power-related construction.

“With contractors broadly optimistic about expanding their staffing levels over the next six months, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, it’s possible that reemerging worker shortages will put upward pressure on labor costs over the next several months.”