Olsson Industrial Electric Acquires Garrett Electric

Olsson Industrial Electric, Inc., a subsidiary of NAES Corp., Issaquah, Wash., has added Garrett Electric Co. to its team of electrical and instrumentation design, engineering and construction professionals. Garrett, based in Richland, Wash., provides electrical construction services to the industrial, commercial and medical sectors. Garrett will continue to operate as Garrett Electric Co., becoming the Eastern Washington division of Olsson, which is headquartered in Springfield, Ore.

Garrett Electric Company has served clients across Eastern Washington since 1978. Each member of the Garrett management team has more than 20 years of electrical construction experience.

"We are delighted to join with Garrett and look forward to expanding our footprint into the Eastern Washington region," said Ike Olsson, president of Olsson Industrial Electric. "They fit our culture perfectly with first class customer service and a top-tier record of safety and quality. This alignment with our core values, along with their scope of services complements our customer offering and opens the door to tremendous synergy."

Olsson Industrial Electric is a merit-based electrical contractor for heavy industry with specialties ranging from pulp and paper to hydroelectric. The company employs more than 200 people across three divisions: Olsson Industrial Electric, Olsson Controls and OS Engineering.