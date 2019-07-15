Qualifying Rounds for 2019 IDEAL National Championship Now Underway

IDEAL Electrical recently launched its fourth annual national competition to find the best electricians in the United States and Canada. This year, more than 100,000 professionals, apprentices, and students will compete across the United States alone, according to Doug Sanford, group president of IDEAL Electrical. Qualifying and Championship Weekend competitions will include professional and student/apprentice individual competitors, as well as contractor and school teams.

“We now have IDEAL National Championship competitions in the U.S., Canada, China, Australia and Mexico,” says Sanford. “So, this year, we’re bringing the national champions from each of those countries to Championship Weekend in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 7-9 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.”

After the North American champions are determined, the company will hold a special International Round to determine the top electricians in the world. Champions from the United States, Australia, Canada, and China will compete.

New this year, IDEAL Electrical launched the Contractor Challenge and School Challenge to showcase the quality of talent each contractor and school brings to the profession. Contractors and schools are being invited to register teams at IDEALnationals.com.

“We believe this change will inject some additional fun and friendly rivalry into the competition,” Sanford adds. He expects more than 100 contractor teams and more than 150 school teams to compete this year.

According to Sanford, only 174 electricians will make it to Championship Weekend. “That weekend, we will award over $600,000 in cash and prizes,” he says. “So, this is a big recognition not only for individuals, but also the contractors they work for and the schools they represent.”

Qualifying round events are held through October 4th across the United States, and in China, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. During these events, competitors will need to demonstrate both their problem-solving and physical skills around, cutting, stripping, crimping, terminating, and more – using IDEAL tools through a challenge judged by time, craftsmanship, termination, connectivity, and safety.

All tools will be available at each qualifying round event, but competitors have the option to use their own IDEAL tools.

The professional and student/apprentice with the best scores in each state/territory will advance to Championship Weekend. The top three individual competitors from 2018 will return for a chance to defend their titles.

There are also 14 wild card slots available for professionals and students/apprentices, respectively. These will be filled by the three best scoring individuals from each U.S. region (North, South, East and West) who do not win their state/territory’s bid and two additional top scorers from Canada.

Those advancing will receive travel accommodations to compete in Championship Weekend at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.