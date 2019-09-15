Registration Open for New England Electrical & Alarm Expo

The New England Electrical & Alarm Expo, to be held at the Twin River Casino Event Center in Lincoln, R.I. on Oct. 3, 2019, will showcase thousands of products from more 400 manufacturers.

Sponsored by Security Supply (with locations in Cranston, R.I., Milford, Mass., New Bedford, Mass., and Bozrah, Conn.) and Crown Supply, Inc. (with locations in Providence, R.I., Milford, Mass., and Webster, Mass.), visitors will get the opportunity to view the latest products and innovations and partake in hands-on demonstrations. They can also attend informational seminars led by key industry speakers on topics such as facial recognition technologies, advanced and wireless fire alarm detection and systems, the 2020 National Electrical Code changes, and more, and earn PDH, CEU, and AIA credits in the process.

Attendance to the New England Electrical & Alarm Expo is free for industry professionals who install, specify, or design electrical, low-voltage, security, surveillance, fire alarm, or access control systems. For more information, details on training, and to register to attend, visit the organization’s website.