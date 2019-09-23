Report Says Global IBMS Market Will Post CAGR of 12% from 2019-2023

The global integrated building management systems (IBMS) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to a recent market research report by Technavio titled Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-users, Component, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023.

The growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability across industries and verticals has resulted in a growing demand for energy efficiency in buildings and facilities. Moreover, with the rapid growth in urbanization across the world, global energy demand is also on the rise as urban areas consisting of building sectors are large consumers of energy. Therefore, players in the real estate sector are increasingly investing in low carbon technologies to reduce energy demand. HVAC and lighting systems consume the most amount of energy; thus, it’s essential to monitor the use of these systems. The use of IBMS makes it easy to maintain and monitor pre-determined temperature and specify the time at which lights are switched on/off. Also, IBMS enables property managers and owners to monitor and control all the disparate systems of the building efficiently and in real time, which will drive the growth of this market.

Increasing Integration of IoT with IBMS

According to Technavio, the growing trend of integration of IoT with IBMS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

A key impact of IoT in the real estate sector is asset digitization. IoT can connect the key assets in a building and when aggregated across the entire building, IoT delivers asset digitization throughout the entire building. IoT platforms will also play an important role in integrating cloud infrastructure in existing buildings, which is expected to result in greater access to off-site customers, such as facility managers and engineers. It is also expected to enable better visualization and proper maintenance of buildings and other facilities. Hence, the continuous innovations in IoT and greater integration of IoT with smart buildings is expected to have a positive impact on global IBMS market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global integrated building management systems market by end-user (commercial, residential, government), by component (hardware, software, and services) and geographical regions (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies and more stringent regulatory framework.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

