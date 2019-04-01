Rosendin Electric Chooses Texas for Regional Offices

Electrical contractor Rosendin Electric, San Jose, Calif., announced plans to relocate regional facilities in Texas and California to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville, Texas. The facility will be a few minutes north of Austin, Texas, in Pflugerville’s Springbrook Corporate Center.

According to several reports, the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. approved a seven-year deal with the company on March 7. Rosendin plans a $3 million capital investment, and 84 new jobs.

“Pflugerville was a natural fit for Rosendin. Not only is it a great location in proximity to Austin with ease of access to major highways and two airports, but it also supports our goal of attracting the best and brightest,” said Rosendin’s John Colley, in a release.

Rosendin Electric employs over 6,000 people across 15 regional offices in the United States with a $2.3 billion annual revenue.