Menu
Pflugerville, Texas RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Construction

Rosendin Electric Chooses Texas for Regional Offices

Rosendin plans a $3 million capital investment, and 84 new jobs.

Electrical contractor Rosendin Electric, San Jose, Calif., announced plans to relocate regional facilities in Texas and California to a 50,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville, Texas. The facility will be a few minutes north of Austin, Texas, in Pflugerville’s Springbrook Corporate Center.

According to several reports, the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. approved a seven-year deal with the company on March 7. Rosendin plans a $3 million capital investment, and 84 new jobs.

“Pflugerville was a natural fit for Rosendin. Not only is it a great location in proximity to Austin with ease of access to major highways and two airports, but it also supports our goal of attracting the best and brightest,” said Rosendin’s John Colley, in a release.

Rosendin Electric employs over 6,000 people across 15 regional offices in the United States with a $2.3 billion annual revenue.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ECM Larry Beltramo NECA Interim President.jpg
Rosendin President and COO Named Interim President of NECA
Mar 26, 2019
Rosendin 2019 JATC graduates
Rosendin Recognizes Phoenix JATC Graduates
Feb 06, 2019
Rosendin employees celebrate 100 years
Rosendin Electric Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Jan 07, 2019
construction workers
Marcum Commercial Construction Index Reports Strong 2018 for Nonresidential Sector
Mar 27, 2019