Rosendin Names Matt Lamb New CIO

Rosendin, San Jose, Calif., recently announced Matt Lamb as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Lamb will oversee the entire information system organization, including client services and application teams. Among his priorities will be completing the migration of the corporate infrastructure to the cloud and developing mobile apps.

Lamb was the IT Director of Client Services when he was handpicked by Rosendin’s previous CIO, Sam Lamonica, who is retiring in December. It was not a quick decision. Lamonica submitted his succession plan to executives and the board in October 2018, which responded with unanimous support.

“I’ve had incredible fortune to work with a team that embraced new technological advances, but my most significant accomplishment was putting together a strong leadership team,” said Sam Lamonica, former CIO. “I picked Matt as my successor because he had background in both construction and IT, he was comfortable with senior leadership, and he understands the importance of creating technology for workers in the field.”

Lamb started with Rosendin in 2015 as a Senior Business System Analyst in 2015. Prior to that, he worked at Webcor Builders where he served as a Project Manager in IT and Project Engineer, but he’s been in construction his entire life, starting at his father’s company when he was 13 years old. Lamb graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in History.

“I am thrilled to step up and help Rosendin move into the future by developing new ways to take innovative designs, like augmented reality, and make them functional to help our men and women in the field be safer and more productive,” said Matt Lamb, who began his new role in August. “Sam Lamonica has been a wonderful mentor and friend, and as he enters retirement, I couldn’t be more grateful for his endorsement, trust and support as I work to grow upon the impressive legacy he created here at Rosendin.”