Menu
ECM Larry Beltramo NECA Interim President.jpg
Construction

Rosendin President and COO Named Interim President of NECA

Effective April 1, 2019, Larry Beltramo will start serving as the interim president of NECA

Larry Beltramo, president and COO of Rosendin has been named the interim president of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) effective April 1, 2019. Beltramo will remain president and COO of Rosendin while serving as the interim president of NECA.

The move follows the resignation of current NECA President, David Long, which becomes effective March 31 as he accepts a new role to serve as CEO of the organization.

“As the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S., NECA plays an important role for electrical companies of all sizes,” says Beltramo. “I’m honored that the executive committee asked me to serve as the interim president of NECA as David Long makes his transition to the staff side of the association to grow the national organization and best serve the 119 NECA chapters across the U.S.”

Beltramo had served as a vice president at large of NECA since January 2018. He was chosen by the executive committee to serve as interim president until a new president is elected at the NECA Board of Governors meeting this September in Las Vegas.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
U.S. visa
Construction Groups Back Bill to Create New Temporary Worker Visa System
Mar 23, 2019
Preparing for Storm Season
Mar 22, 2019
Data Centers
The Power of Data Centers
Mar 20, 2019
Job Cancellations
How to Reduce Job Cancellation Rates
Mar 20, 2019