Rosendin Sponsors Construction Camp for Girls

Rosendin recently sponsored Austin, Texas’ first Construction Camp for Girls from June 10 through June 14. The week-long camp gave 13 girls heading into 7th, 8th, and 9th grades opportunities for hands-on learning and new experiences in an industry most young girls know little about.

The camp was created by the Austin Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) to enhance girls’ educational development and expose them to new career possibilities. NAWIC holds similar camps for girls in San Diego, Kansas City, Baltimore, Chicago, and Orange County, Calif.

As part of the sponsorship, Rosendin brought the girls to the company’s new office in Pflugerville for hands-on experience. The campers were taught basic electrical skills, worked in REVIT, participated in augmented reality viewing through virtual reality headgear to understand how buildings are built, wired a lamp to keep, and spoke with female employees about construction careers ranging from installing conduit to computer modeling and virtual reality.

“What many people don’t realize is the construction industry is going high-tech, and if you are willing to learn and have the right attitude Rosendin will train you for a great career,” says Claire Acquilano, Rosendin building information modeler.

Many students pick their career path in middle school, yet many girls never consider construction or specialty trades because they rarely see women in this field. Camp NAWIC was designed to inspire campers to challenge bias that prevents women from seeking jobs in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“I want all girls to know that there is a huge opportunity in the construction industry that can provide a rewarding and financially beneficial career, whether they choose to attend college or join the workforce after high school through apprenticeship,” says Jolsna Thomas, Rosendin business development manager and inaugural chair for the Austin Chapter of NAWIC.

“Rosendin believes a diverse workforce can tackle challenges from many different perspectives,” says Cassandra Lopez, Rosendin prefab foreman. “This is why the company not only sponsors opportunities to expose girls and women to the industry, but also take steps to develop workers based on their unique skill sets.”

NAWIC’s Austin summer camp was sponsored by Rosendin, IBEW Local 520, UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 286, AGC Austin, the Central Texas Building Trades, TEX-MIX, NIBCO, Ferguson Enterprises, DeWALT, United Rentals, and Compliance Resources Inc.

