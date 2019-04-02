Site Ranks Online Master's in Construction Management Degrees

Online Schools Report, a website by a group based in Eugene, Ore., that collects and crunches data on online degree programs and develops lists ranking the various schools, released its ranking of the Best Online Master's Degrees in Construction Management.

“A construction management master's degree is a great way to upgrade any current construction work experience. Online classes are flexible and can fit around even the strangest work schedules,” said the site’s release announcing the rankings.

The Online Schools Report site says it uses a comprehensive set of statistics to determine their rankings. Sticking to hard numbers, they convert data into seven categories: Online Programs Quality measures the strength of a college's online programs; Student Satisfaction is a measure of how alumni feel about their college experience; Online Presence determines how dedicated the school is to having quality programs available across the country; Affordability and Earnings Potential weigh graduates' expected earnings against the cost of a degree; and Acceptance and Retention show how hard it is to get into the school and how many students stick around for a diploma.

The site’s ranking of the Master's degrees in Construction Management shows the advance of traditional colleges and universities into offering distance learning options. The top five schools on the list are Arizona State University-Tempe, Tempe, Ariz.; Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.; Drexel University, Philadelphia; East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C.; and Everglades University, Boca Raton, Fla.

The full list of the rankings and a deeper dive on the numbers behind them are available from Online Schools Report, https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-degrees-in-construction-management/.