    • Market Research Reveals Gaps in AI Adoption for Construction Firms

    New research from Slate Technologies highlights key pain points facing the construction industry—labor shortages, rising material costs, and low confidence in project data tools—while underscoring untapped opportunities for AI-driven innovation
    June 24, 2025

    Slate Technologies, a leader in AI-driven solutions for the construction and real estate industries, announced the results of its first annual “Construction Intelligence” study. Designed to be an ongoing initiative, the study aims to capture and analyze the perspectives of leaders in the construction and real estate industries to provide a snapshot of priorities, challenges, and opportunities.

    Stated in the presss release, "As the industry navigates a period of rapid and complex transformation—including evolving supply chain dynamics, shifting tariffs, persistent material shortages, and accelerating technological advancement—Slate continues to track how decision-makers are adapting and where they see the greatest need for innovation." 

    The survey included 1,000 industry professionals across Construction, Machinery & Homes, and Real Estate sectors. Participants were primarily at the Owner/Executive/C-level and Senior Management levels.

    Click through the following slides to see key findings from the study.

    For more information on Slate Technologies and to access the full study, visit slate.ai.

    About the Author

    Email

    Michael Morris

    Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    The Science Behind Electric Shock Drowning
    Portable Power Quality Meter Market Size Surges
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!