Market Research Reveals Gaps in AI Adoption for Construction Firms

Slate Technologies, a leader in AI-driven solutions for the construction and real estate industries, announced the results of its first annual “Construction Intelligence” study. Designed to be an ongoing initiative, the study aims to capture and analyze the perspectives of leaders in the construction and real estate industries to provide a snapshot of priorities, challenges, and opportunities.

Stated in the presss release, "As the industry navigates a period of rapid and complex transformation—including evolving supply chain dynamics, shifting tariffs, persistent material shortages, and accelerating technological advancement—Slate continues to track how decision-makers are adapting and where they see the greatest need for innovation."

The survey included 1,000 industry professionals across Construction, Machinery & Homes, and Real Estate sectors. Participants were primarily at the Owner/Executive/C-level and Senior Management levels.

Click through the following slides to see key findings from the study.

For more information on Slate Technologies and to access the full study, visit slate.ai.