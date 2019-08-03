Texas Licensing Body Taking Feedback on Proposed Administrative Rule Changes for Electricians

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has proposed amendments to the Electricians Program Rules (16 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 73, §73.20), according to a recent writeup in its Daily Digest Bulletin. The proposed amendments, which were published in the July 26, 2019 issue of the Texas Register (44 TexReg 3729), remove the restriction on the number of hours of on-the-job experience an applicant for any electrical license may claim within a given year.

TDLR encourages anyone interested in the Electricians Program to review the rule proposal online and comment via email at [email protected] through August 26, 2019.