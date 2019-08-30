TIA Issues Call For Interest On New Project

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) TR-42.9 Committee on industrial telecommunications infrastructure recently issued a call for interest for document TIA-1005-A titled “Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard For Industrial Premises.”

This standard specifies telecommunications cabling to support industrial premises applications such as voice, data, text, video, industrial and building controls, security, fire alarm and imaging while allowing for exposure to the wide range of environmental conditions expected in industrial premises such as temperature, humidity, electrical noise, shock, vibration, corrosive gases, dust and liquids.

Related: AV’s Low-Voltage Jolt

Seeking participation from the user and general interest communities, stakeholders may include, but are not limited to, users and manufacturers of the industrial facilities community.

For more information about TR- 42 and how to participate in standards development with TIA, contact the Standards Department at [email protected].

Related: Power over Ethernet Powers Up

A major function of the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) is the writing and maintenance of voluntary industry standards and specifications. These activities are carried out by the volunteer members of TIA engineering committees. Recent meeting reports, agendas and notices for upcoming meetings, as well as links to some of the most popular standards from each committee are available on TIA’s public engineering committee pages.