The Top 10 Highest-Paying Cities for Electricians: 2018

It’s no big surprise that the Golden State is still the best place to live if you’re an electrician looking for the highest possible pay in the country, according to the latest numbers recently released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its "Occupational Employment and Wages May 2018 Study." As has been the case for several years, California held down many of the top 10 slots — this time solidifying three of the most sought-after cities when it comes to compensation for this particular career path. However, it’s important to realize that cost of living is not taken into consideration specifically on this list, which obviously is a factor.

Take a look at the gallery to see what cities (listed in descending order) are staying competitive when it comes to compensation for electricians.