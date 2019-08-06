Skip navigation
The Top 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2018

New York skyline
See which states pull in the highest possible pay for electricians.

Electricians looking for the highest possible pay in the land may want to make their way to the Empire State, a fitting nickname for the state of New York when it comes to average hourly wage and annual salary rates for electricians. Based on the latest research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its updated Occupational Employment and Wages Study from May 2018, New York took over the top spot this time around, knocking off Alaska, which has held this title for the last several years. The Last Frontier State is still in the top tier, however, followed by Illinois, Hawaii, and New Jersey. Let’s take a look at the rankings in descending order, keeping in mind that cost of living is not taken into consideration.

