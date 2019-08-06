The Top 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electricians: 2018

Historically, it's a fact that electricians in the South have generally been paid less than their counterparts on the East and West Coasts. Based on updated research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its Occupational Employment and Wages Study from May 2018 report, some of the southern states continue to pay electricians less when it comes to compensation. Unlike New York (the highest-paying state for electricians), South Carolina and several other southern states fall at the low end of the pay spectrum. (Note: Puerto Rico was actually the lowest-paying location for electricians at an average $13.99 per hour and $29,090 annual average salary, but it's technically a U.S. territory — not a state.) Let's take a look at the rankings in descending order, keeping in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.