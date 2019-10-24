What Keeps Electrical Professionals Up at Night

EC&M recently released its inaugural salary and career survey in the October 2019 issue, which looked at 9 to 5 and beyond for those working in the electrical industry. In August 2019, more than 800 electrical professionals from electrical contracting firms, engineering companies, industrial facilities, and commercial/institutional/educational (CIE) facilities of various sizes responded to the survey based on their 2018 salaries. With that data, EC&M aimed to gain better insight into both compensation and job satisfaction. While most agree that their professions are worthwhile, electrical work doesn't necessarily equal a stress-free experience. Based on our survey results, check out the top 11 concerns that keep electrical professionals up at night — from the state of the economy to keeping up with technology.