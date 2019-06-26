Advanced Energy Design Guide for Zero Energy Office Buildings

A new publication developed as a collaborative effort by a half-dozen construction industry organizations aims to demonstrate to contractors and designers that zero energy office buildings are attainable.

“Advanced Energy Design Guide for Small to Medium Office Buildings: Achieving Zero Energy,” developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) with support and funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) through the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), provides direction for designing and constructing zero energy office buildings in all climate zones.

“This guide provides a pathway to zero energy and presents design teams with strategies for achieving energy savings goals that are financially feasible, operationally workable and readily achievable,” says Paul Torcellini, project committee chair. “As we drive toward the crucial goal of reducing energy consumption and ensuring that zero energy buildings become the standard design and construction approach, publications such as this will become increasingly important.”

The guide focuses on the design and construction of buildings that are ready to accept renewable energy systems to meet low-energy loads. It offers user-friendly directions for the construction of new, low-energy small to medium office buildings and also applies to retrofits of existing buildings, depending on the depth and breadth of the retrofit. Strategies for reaching zero, including energy efficient targets and how-to recommendations can also be found throughout the guide.

In addition to renewable energy, the book includes guidance on plug load control and management plans to reduce energy consumption and recommendations on lighting configurations, including controls, for better lighting quality and energy benefits.

Download the guide for free at www.ashrae.org/freeaedg.