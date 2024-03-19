Rising Materials Costs Drive Engineering and Construction Costs Higher in February

Engineering and construction costs increased again in February, according to the Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator from PEG and S&P Global Market Intelligence. The headline Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator, a leading indicator measuring wage and material inflation for the engineering, procurement, and construction sector increased 5.2 points to 66.0 this month, the second moderate step up after the exceptionally weak reading in December. The sub-indicator for materials and equipment costs climbed 7.3 points to 65.7 while the sub-indicator for subcontractor labor costs edged up to 66.7 in February from 66.5 last month.

The equipment and materials indicator continued to show rising prices in February. Readings for eight of the 12 components increased compared to last month and only two remain below 50; carbon steel pipe and alloy steel pipe remain in contractionary territory with readings of 41.7 and 45.0, respectively. The largest growth was seen in the ocean freight categories which saw a second straight month of significant increases. In February, ocean freight – Asia to U.S. sits at 95.0 and Europe to U.S. is at 100.0. ANSI pumps and compressors, gas and steam turbines and transformers each saw declines this month, but all remain solidly in expansionary territory with values between 61.1 and 68.2. Outside of ocean freight, the highest reading for February was for electrical equipment which saw another increase and remains very tight at 81.8.

“Prices for electrical motors and transformers continue to be elevated, primarily due to a persistent shortage in electrical steel supply; prices are not expected to decrease significantly throughout the year. Lead times continue to increase, with large transformers at the four-year mark. The market has reached a saturation point, preventing any drastic price escalations,” said Philip Azar, Senior Economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “In contrast, the prices for circuit breakers and switch gears, which do not depend on electrical steel, are expected to experience a softer pricing environment. This is attributed to a stable supply of copper and a decrease in demand from the residential construction sector, leading to a gradual easing of prices.”