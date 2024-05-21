Exploring Alternatives to Health Care Microgrids

With a push from a National Electrical Code revision, a federal ruling, new federal infrastructure legislation, and a closely watched demonstration project due to come online, the door to a new frontier of microgrids in the health care market may be slowly cracking open in 2024.

Seen in some quarters as a potentially good fit for hospitals and other mission critical health care facilities, microgrids utilizing renewable energy could provide access to cleaner, cheaper and more reliable power, each a growing concern in the sector.

Projects are far from proliferating, but conditions could be ripe for their emergence. Last year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) cleared the way for subject hospitals to utilize microgrids as a first line of defense against power outages, removing the requirement that diesel generators be in place as a backstop. That decision followed a 2021 update to the National Fire Protection Agency’s Health Care Facilities Code (NFPA 99) that permits facilities to rely solely on qualifying power systems that utilize renewable energy for emergency power, doing away with the long-standing requirement for generators as the sole source of backup power.

Complementing those rulings, there’s now the prospect of significant government financial assistance for health care microgrid projects. The Inflation Reduction Act includes microgrids in its long list of energy conservation projects eligible for credits, and hospitals meeting the requirements are potential beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the second leg of a demonstration project the California Energy Commission is funding that will answer more questions about the viability of health care microgrids is taking shape. Health care microgrids are drawing particular attention in the Golden State, where power interruptions tied to wildfire prevention have become more common. And one hospital operator working with CEC has been leading the way.