Reimagining Data Center Power Systems in the AI Era

From energy users to energy producers

As data centers expand computing infrastructure to meet rising power requirements, many are realizing that the existing energy grid may not be capable of sustaining their growing needs. Additionally, data centers must prepare for more frequent outages and disturbances — as grid reliability may be compromised by escalating demand and an increasing reliance on renewable energy sources.

In short, there is now growing industry awareness that it is no longer enough for data centers to simply be consumers of energy. They must become energy producers.

As we have explored, deploying UPSs and battery energy storage systems with lithium-ion battery technology can help extend service life and offer higher power density in a smaller footprint, reserving room for new infrastructure to better support AI. Compared to traditional VRLA batteries, lithium-ion batteries provide longer battery life and faster recharge capabilities as well.

An additional, key advantage of lithium-ion batteries, especially as sustainability demands rise, is their inherent energy storage capabilities. When combined with intelligent energy management, data analytics, and sophisticated controls, a lithium-ion battery-powered UPS can be transformed into a distributed energy resource (DER), enabling a bi-directional flow of energy to and from the grid. This approach allows data centers to more efficiently and effectively coordinate multiple energy sources, anticipate energy needs, and participate in grid programs to earn new revenue streams. Utilizing this approach can help curtail peak power draw from the utility, reducing costly demand charges and helping advance sustainability goals.

Deploying a full-scale microgrid is another promising strategy to enhance energy resilience, reduce grid dependence, advance islanding capabilities, and optimize energy usage. Microgrids offer reliable backup power during unexpected outages by balancing fluctuations in energy demand and consumption. By leveraging microgrid technology, data centers can better support the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and battery energy storage, further reducing energy costs and boosting resiliency.

Progress with a purpose

As the landscape for data centers continues to evolve, generative AI will transform the industry and require investment in new solutions and approaches to power management. By understanding available solutions for both the grey space and white space — as well as exploring innovative approaches to meeting grid power availability challenges — engineers can support the AI innovation needs of today while preparing to meet the resiliency and sustainability opportunities of tomorrow.