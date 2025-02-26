How to Lay Cable

Effective cable management is a cornerstone of ensuring data center performance, safety, and longevity. Proper cable installation and maintenance are critical factors in preventing interference, equipment damage, and data transmission issues while improving cooling and airflow dynamics. In this Q&A, we asked Southwire experts to help us explore key considerations for cable management, including the installation of cables in raised floor facilities, challenges associated with overhead wiring, the importance of fire suppression systems, the selection between fiber and copper cabling, and the impact of poor decommissioning practices. We also dive into best practices for labeling and organizing cables to enhance operational efficiency and safety.