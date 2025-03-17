Selective Coordination Master Planning and the NEC

The National Electrical Code (NEC) continues to evolve in response to advances in technology, industry trends, market supply and demand, lessons learned, and public safety. The 2023 Code did not disappoint with new requirements and clarifications. However, clarifications can affect project budget, schedule, and success if they are overlooked.

Selective coordination is one area that can go awry. It was first introduced with the publication of 2005 NEC in Sec. 700.27: “Emergency system(s) overcurrent devices shall be selectively coordinated with all supply side overcurrent protection devices.” Like other new introductions, the Code-Making Panel clarified the intent of the requirement over multiple Code cycles. The 2023 clarification tries to resolve all doubts.

Selective coordination evaluations involve a detailed study of electrical distribution additions, modifications, and replacements by licensed professional engineers or other qualified people who work in the design, installation, or maintenance of electrical systems.

Electrical distribution changes introduce dynamic system changes with the potential for different results. Re-evaluation is required with every change, including any supply-side or load-side alteration. Both the original coordination effort and future reevaluation efforts are simplified by keeping no more than four tiers of overcurrent protection devices (OCPDs) from the main service or emergency power supply to the last branch circuit. Having five or six tiers of cascading OCPDs can make selective coordination difficult or impractical.