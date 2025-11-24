Are Sodium-Ion Batteries the Future of Storage Technology in the U.S.?

An alternative grid-scale battery energy storage technology that could operate more safely and economically — and require less maintenance over a longer life span than the one that now predominates — is poised for an initial thrust into the U.S. commercial power generation and distribution market.

Peak Energy, Broomfield, Colo., announced Nov. 12 that it will furnish the sodium-ion battery technology it is refining to Jupiter Power, a six-year-old Austin, Texas-based firm that is an emerging player in the utility-scale battery power storage sphere.

The agreement calls for Peak to deliver its product to Jupiter over a potential three-year period beginning with a firm initial 720MWh slug in 2027. After that, if an option is exercised, it could provide another 4 GWh of storage through 2030 that would bring the total contract value to more than $500 million. The deal, Peak claims, marks the largest single deployment so far of sodium-ion batteries and comes just three months after it deployed its first unit at a Colorado test facility and began a pilot test of its system with nine utility and independent power producer customers.

The new storage technology will be delivered at a time when Jupiter will presumably be expanding its footprint. Its website indicates it has several projects in operation, largely sited in Texas, where it claims to be the deployment leader with state utilities, and that it has 12,000MW in development in some 30 states.

In a Peak news release a Jupiter executive indicated the deal would position the company to be an early adopter of a technology that could be a “potential game-changer for the industry,” as well as a pillar of support for domestic battery storage manufacturing.