Opportunities and Obstacles in the AI Data Center Market

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is powering a surge in data center construction nationwide. Over the last decade, data center load growth has tripled, and by 2028, it could double or triple again, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Data centers are evolving into highly specialized AI factories, demanding greater scale, cooling, power, and speed, all while trying to balance immense environmental footprints with sustainable practices,” said Miguel Garcia, senior vice president of Mission Critical Services for Loenbro, a Westminster, Colo.-based company that partners with U.S. companies requiring critical electrical, mechanical/structural, soft craft, inspection, underground maintenance/ installation, and fabrication services.

While commercial construction activity slowed in 2025, data centers and energy infrastructure have surged, due to the rapid adoption of AI, increased demand in cloud services, and the rise in energy needs, according to Deloitte. The research company predicted data center power demand could increase to 176GW in 2035 — a five-fold increase from 33GW in 2024.

Chuck Goodrich, CEO of Gaylor Electric, a national electrical and design-build contractor in Indianapolis, said AI is the single most influential driver of data center demand today.

“Industry analysts predict that electricity consumption for data centers could double by 2030, with AI workloads accounting for the majority of this surge,” Goodrich said. “This explosive growth has triggered a wave of development announcements across nearly every region where we operate, reinforcing the critical role AI has in determining infrastructure needs.”

This expansion of the data center market is fueling new opportunities for contractors like Loenbro. Colorado is expected to experience a 55% overall increase in electricity demand over the coming decade, driven by AI data centers and electrification efforts, according to a Western Resource Advocates report. AI’s extreme power needs, cloud adoption, big data, and IoT are driving demand for hyperscale facilities, Garcia said.

“Generative AI and Large Learning Models (LLMs) require immense power, with AI potentially consuming significant global electricity by 2030,” he said.

For example, tech companies like Google, Meta, and Oracle are leading a surge in data center construction growth to support AI, Edge, and sovereign cloud expansion.

“Across these players, data center construction investment increased 40% to 70% year-over-year,” Garcia said. “Data centers are taking control of their energy destiny to fuel the AI boom, choosing the fastest, most reliable (albeit fossil-fuel-based) solution available to meet their extreme power demands.”